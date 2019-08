BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe Tuesday morning in Oregon City.

The sheriff's office had reported that Sawyer Smith was in danger "due to her mental health and risk for sex trafficking."

She had last been seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning near Southwest Walker Road and Southwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton.

The sheriff's office thanks everyone who helped spread the word.