ALOHA, Ore. — A missing 76-year-old woman who unexpectedly left her home in Aloha on Sunday afternoon was found by a community member, police said.

Linda Bell was found in a ditch near the intersection of Southwest 138th Avenue and Southwest Larch Place in Beaverton, police said, and is being taken to a hospital. Bell's dog, a German Shepard, was by her side.

Bell, who has been diagnosed with dementia, police say, and has other medical issues, left her home in the 17700 block of Southwest Vincent Street in Aloha around noon Sunday. Her family searched the neighborhood but couldn't find her.

Police said they believed Bell was on foot with her dog, a black and tan German Shepard.

