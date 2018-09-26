PORTLAND, Ore. — An 89-year-old woman who was missing for nearly a week was found dead, according to a search group dedicated to finding the woman.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we share with you that the beloved Marcine has been found and is no longer with us," a Tuesday night post on the group's Facebook page reads. "On behalf of the family, we would like to thank all those that spent countless hours searching and praying to bring her home."

Earlier on Tuesday, Marcine Herinck’s family shared in a since-deleted Facebook post that she was found dead.

Herinck was reported missing on Sept. 19. Neither post said how she died or where she was found. Portland police have not ruled the possibility that a body found in a man's car during a traffic stop on Monday night is that of Herinck.

Portland police said a community member reported seeing Herinck at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. Herinck was reportedly walking westbound on Northeast Glisan Street, near Glendoveer Golf Course, located at 14015 NE Glisan St. Investigators believed Herinck left her home in the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue earlier that morning.

“One of the reasons that we searched Glendoveer Golf Course and the ponds in the area, is that one of the search dogs had tracked from her home over into that area, but again Marcine was not found during the searching of the golf course,” explained Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Chris Burley.

Detectives also received a lot of tips from the public. Community members helped with searching for Herinck as well.

Family said Herinck was involved in her church and spent time volunteering at a local thrift shop and food bank. The family said she volunteered on Sept. 18, and that someone gave her a ride home that night. That was the last time she was seen.

According to family, her purse was found on the kitchen floor, a cup of coffee was in the microwave, her garage and front doors were open, and the clothes she wore the night before were on her bed. Family said Henrick had some memory problems but was coherent the majority of the time.

She was remembered as a loving, selfless woman in the post on the Facebook search group.

"Marcine will be remembered for her soft, gentle spirit and the life she dedicated to others," the post said.

