Update:

Marvella Rauda-Nambo was found safe and has been reunited with family, police said on Friday.

Original story:

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are asking for help as they search for a missing 46-year-old developmentally disabled woman who was dropped off for a Thursday afternoon appointment in Southeast Portland, but never arrived.

Marvella Rauda-Nambo was last seen near Southeast 100th Avenue and Division Street, where she was dropped off by a ride service.

Portland police say Rauda-Nambo functions at the level of an 8-year-old. Investigators believe she became confused and got lost.

There are no indications of foul play, according to police.

Rauda-Nambo was last seen wearing a light pink hooded sweatshirt with black letters and dark pants. She was carrying a bright orange backpack with the Easter Seal's logo.

Anyone who sees Rauda-Nambo is asked to call 911.

