PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham police say they have found missing 12-year-old boy Westen Occeas and that he is safe.

Occeas was dropped off at Parkrose Middle School at 9 a.m. Monday. He didn't come home after school and his family hadn't seen him since dropping him off. Occeas was at school Monday, police say.

Police said that Occeas was seen by friends playing basketball at a park near Northeast 131st Avenue and Shaver. Occeas was seen again Tuesday morning being dropped off at school at 9 a.m., but when he saw his father's car, he ran, police said.

OK so now the latest is Westen was last seen this morning at 9am being dropped off at Parkrose Middle School. But he ran when he saw his dad’s car. So it seems he is OK but on the run. Any help you can provide please call Gresham Police. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/x7BedJ4N8Y — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) October 2, 2018

Family told police that Occeas had no history of running away before Monday. They also said it was common for him not to be heard from after school and that he wouldn't come home sometimes until as late as 10 p.m., but his absence had never stretched overnight until Monday.

Gresham police thanks everyone that helped in getting the word out.

