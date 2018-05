PORTLAND, Ore. — Yelena Gangelhoff, a female student at Jesuit High School, left the school Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

A post on Jesuit High School's Facebook page said Yelena was last known to have been with a student from the Beaverton school district.

If you see Yelena or know where she is, please call Beaverton Police at 503-629-0111.

