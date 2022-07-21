Body of woman missing in Happy Valley found near where she was last seen

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Sunnyside area.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A woman who was reported missing in the Happy Valley area on Wednesday has been found dead, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in an update Thursday.

According to the original sheriff's office report, 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was last seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, near the intersection of Southeast Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace southwest of Happy Valley. She was reportedly wearing a long black dress and black shoes.

Myhra was reported missing and endangered, and the sheriff's office asked anyone who saw her to call or text 911.

MISSING-PERSON #alert -- Can you help us find missing/endangered 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra?



Amy was seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 near SE Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace, Happy Valley, Oregon. She was wearing a long black dress with black shoes pic.twitter.com/CKp1yFXy3v — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) July 21, 2022

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, searchers found Myhra's body in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road, which is a Clackamas address. This is very near to where she was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

"She was reported missing after she failed to report to work on Wednesday, July 20," the sheriff's office said.

Myhra's body was taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with more information that can help investigators piece together Myhra's location and activities leading up to July 20 is asked to submit it to the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949, or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case # 22-016334.