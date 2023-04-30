13-year-old Gresham teen has been missing since April 29

13-year-old Amar Deweese was last seen Saturday morning.

GRESHAM, Oregon — Gresham police have asked for help from the public in finding 13-year-old Amar Deweese.

According to police, Amar was last seen around 8:20 a.m. at New Avenues for Youth located at 470 Southeast 165th Avenue on the same campus as the Rockwood Boys and Girls Club in Gresham on April 29.

Amar is known to go by the last name Nylan sometimes. He is not known to be suicidal or have any diagnosed mental health issues.

The teen has been staying at the New Avenues for Youth Rockwood campus due to adolescent disobedient behavior towards his father.

Amar is described as a Black male who is standing 5-foot tall and weighing 160 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white Nike vest, black pants and white shoes. He has two backpacks he took with him.

He does not take any medications or have a cell phone. He is very familiar with TriMet as a source of transportation.

Amar has been reported missing twice in less than two weeks and was located previously.

Anyone with information about Amar is asked to contact Gresham police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #23-17146.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here