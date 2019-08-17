GRESHAM, Ore. —

UPDATE: Gresham PD said in a press release that police found the sisters shortly after midnight on August 18th. They have since been reunited with their guardian.

Gresham police are searching for two teenage sisters who haven't been seen since leaving their home in northeast Gresham around midday on Friday.

Rabecca Elkins, 13, and Emma Elkins, 14, reportedly left home to meet up with another teenager they connected with online, police said. Police believe they may have been headed to the East Portland Community Center, at 740 SE 106th Ave.

Rabecca has strawberry brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. Emma has strawberry brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.

If you see either of the sisters, or know where they are, please call 503-823-3333, or if necessary, 911.

