GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 55-year-old who has memory issues and hasn’t been seen in a week.

Ricky Butcher was last seen leaving his Gresham home on the morning of May 23. Gresham police said Butcher has memory problems caused by a stroke.

Butcher is known to visit downtown Portland, police said.

He was described as 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black beanie cap, and a black and gray backpack.

Anyone who knows of Butcher’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333, or call 911 if necessary.

