GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 77-year-old man who went missing on Friday.

Kenneth Bonin was last seen at his northeast Gresham home on Friday. He said he was driving to McMinnville.

Bonin has Alzheimer’s and dementia, Gresham police said.

Bonin is about 5-foot-11 and weighs 218 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, black jeans, and a black hat that says “Ronald Reagan,” police said.

Bonin was driving a gray 2003 Toyota pickup with a canopy and Oregon license plate number ZDG592.

Anyone who knows of Bonin’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333, or 911 if needed.

