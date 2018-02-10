PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham police are asking the public to help them find a missing 12-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Monday morning.

Westen Occeas was dropped off at Parkrose Middle School at 9 a.m. Monday. He hasn't been seen since. Occeas was at school Monday, police say.

Police say Occeas is about 4-foot-8 with a thin build. He has short black hair and was wearing a gray and black hoodie when he was dropped off at school.

Occeas has no history of running away, police say. Family told police it's common for Occeas to not be heard from after school and not come home until as late as 10 p.m., but this is the first time his absence stretched overnight.

Anyone who sees Occeas or knows where he is should call police at 503-823-3333 or 911.

