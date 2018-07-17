BEAVERTON, Ore. — UPDATE: Samantha has been found safe and reunited with her family.

A Beaverton teen is missing and endangered, police say.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Samantha Rodney. She was last seen at 2:30 a.m. this morning in the 18400 block of Southwest Farmington Road and was reported missing at 6:30 a.m.

Police say Samantha made suicidal statements before she went missing.

If you see Samantha or know where she is, please call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

