VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are looking for 18-year-old Elishah Saheb, a student at Hudson Bay High in Vancouver, who hasn't been seen since Sunday night.

Saheb left her home, located in the 2200 block of Northeast 50th Circle in Vancouver, to empty the trash at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and never returned. Her purse and backpack were left at home, and her cell phone is turned off.

Saheb is Asian, about 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, black leggings, and black flip-flops.

Vancouver police are asking for residents in the area with surveillance cameras to review the footage for any sighting of Saheb or anything suspicious related to this case.

"All citizens with any information on the possible whereabouts of Elishah are urged to call police as soon as possible," Vancouver police said in a statement.

If anyone sees Saheb or knows where she is, please call Vancouver police at 360-693-3111.