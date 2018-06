MILWAUKIE, Ore. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help with finding a man who was last seen in Milwaukie on Wednesday, June 20.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Larry Nelson may be suicidal. He may be using public transportation or headed to Seattle, deputies said.

Anyone who sees Nelson is asked to call local police and reference Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office case number 18-17793.

#Alert Missing Person Possibly Suicidal



Larry C. Nelson



Last seen on 6/20/18 in Milwaukie He maybe using public transportation or headed to

Seattle. If seen, please contact your local police.

CCSO Case 18-17793 pic.twitter.com/SK2cg5IwUh — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 23, 2018

