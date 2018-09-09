MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST — The search continues Monday in the Mt. Hood area for a missing Gresham woman after authorities found the woman’s car on Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:35 p.m., 55-year-old Diana Bober's black Mazda Miata was found near the Zigzag Ranger Station Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Search continues today near Zig Zag for Diana Bober. The hiker has been missing since August 29th. pic.twitter.com/yNCOIAhuLY — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) September 10, 2018

Benjamin Costigan

Bober, an avid hiker, has been missing since August 29. Family members reported her missing after becoming concerned that something may have happened to her while hiking, Gresham police said.

She is known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood areas.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a mother and daughter hiking on Mt. Hood on August 30 found what police say is Bober's backpack and turned it in to the ranger station. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is hoping to speak to the mother and daughter who turned in the backpack and ask them to pinpoint the location where the backpack was found.

Police said Bober has red hair, hazel eyes, about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

© 2018 KGW