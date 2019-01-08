GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding brothers who went missing in Gresham on Thursday afternoon.

Cassius and Raymond Hill, ages 9 and 10, were last seen leaving their home in the 200 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue shortly after noon, according to Gresham police. The brothers ran away to avoid discipline at home, police said.

Both boys have short black hair and light brown skin. Cassius was last seen wearing a red shirt and pajama pants. Raymond was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who knows of the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.