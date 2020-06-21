Body of Allyson Watterson found in North Plains, sheriff's office says

Watterson, 20, was reported missing in December 2019.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — UPDATE: On Friday, June 26, the Washington County Medical Examiner identified the body found near North Plains as Allyson Watterson. Her cause of death has not been determined, and detectives will continue to follow up on the case.

Original story below:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a body found in North Plains on Saturday afternoon is believed to be 20-year-old Allyson Watterson, who was reported missing in December 2019.

Human remains were located on a property in the 15800 block of Northwest Corey Road in North Plains, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The owner of the property called police after finding the body while clearing brush.

Sheriff's Office explorers were out on Sunday searching the area.

The location of the body and evidence found at the scene lead detectives to believe that the body is Watterson. The Washington County Medical Examiner's office will officially identify the body.

Watterson's family has been informed of the discovery. Her mom, Misty Watterson, said that the family is deep in their grief. "We have lost the most kind and loving soul we have ever known. Allyson will be missed so deeply forever. As a mother, who spent the last 6 months not knowing where she was or what happened to her, I feel a little peace in my soul that I know where she is. I want to thank the community and the ones close to us for your unconditional love for our family during this horrific time."

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said no further information is available at this time.

Waterson was reported missing six months ago. Her family last saw her on Dec. 20.

On Dec. 22, a homeowner north of North Plains reported seeing Waterson with her boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland. The next day, a homeowner found Garland alone in the backseat of their truck.

Later that day, Garland's father reported Waterson missing. He told police that he believed she and Garland had been hiking.