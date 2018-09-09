MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST — The body found by search and rescue crews in the Mt. Hood area was Gresham hiker Diana Bober, who went missing in August, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday to "go over the details surrounding Ms. Bober's death," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Bober, 55, had been missing since August 29. Her body was found off the Hunchback Trail in Welches.​​

Bober was an avid hiker. Family members reported her missing after becoming concerned that something may have happened to her while hiking, police said.

She was known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood areas.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities found Bober's car, a black Mazda Miata, near the Zigzag Ranger Station. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a mother and daughter hiking on Mt. Hood on August 30 found what police said was Bober's backpack and turned it in to the ranger station.

