MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST — On Monday afternoon, search and rescue crews found the body of a woman in the Mt. Hood area where a Gresham hiker went missing. The body has not yet been identified.

The hiker, 55-year-old Diana Bober, has been missing since August 29.

Bober is an avid hiker. Family members reported her missing after becoming concerned that something may have happened to her while hiking, police said.

She is known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood areas.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities found the woman's car, a black Mazda Miata, near the Zigzag Ranger Station, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin Costigan

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a mother and daughter hiking on Mt. Hood on August 30 found what police say is Bober's backpack and turned it in to the ranger station.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is hoping to speak to the mother and daughter who turned in the backpack and ask them to pinpoint the location where the backpack was found.

Police said Bober has red hair and hazel eyes, and is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

