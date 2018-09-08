BEAVERTON, Ore. — UPDATE:

Beaverton police said Eric Timmerman and Jessica Edwards were located on Aug. 18 in Cornelius. They were healthy and said they did not need any help.

Original Story (Aug. 9, 2018)

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a Beaverton man and woman who have been missing since June.

Eric Timmerman, 26, and Jessica Edwards, 22, were last heard from on June 30. Timmerman’s family was alerted to their disappearance after he didn’t show up at work for a couple days, according to Beaverton police.

Timmerman and Edwards made no mention to their parents that they were planning on leaving or taking a trip. It’s unusual for them to not be in contact with their parents. They both left their phones behind, police said.

Timmerman and Edwards were seen on surveillance video buying camping equipment prior to their disappearance, police said.

They are believed to be driving a 2017 dark colored Toyota RAV4 with Oregon license plate 552KDG.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.

