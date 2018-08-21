TIGARD, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 78-year-old Tigard woman who went missing Monday afternoon.

Barbara Jaeger may have memory issues, Tigard police said. She went missing from a home near Southwest 91st Avenue and Sattler Street at around 3 p.m. She is not familiar with the Tigard area, police said.

Jaeger was described 5-foot-7 with a medium build. She was wearing a bright green jacket and black capri pants.

Anyone who sees Jaeger is asked to call 911.

© 2018 KGW