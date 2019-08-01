CORVALLIS, Ore. — Authorities have reportedly found a pickup truck driven by a Brownsville, Ore., woman who was reported missing Monday.

Suzanne Durheim, 65, did not show up for work at Samaritan Health Plans in Corvallis, KEZI reported. Durheim’s son, Alex, wrote on Facebook that his mother left for work between 5 and 6 a.m. but she never arrived and never called her boss.

Alex Durheim Attention!!!!!!! This is my mother sue Durheim she left this morning for work between 5/6am and never made it to work! Her boss never got a call in from her either. She left this morning in...

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities found the Ford F-150 that Durheim was driving submerged in the Willamette River along Highway 20, east of Corvallis, according to KEZI.

Benton County sheriff's deputies shut down the highway, between mileposts 1 and 2, while a tow truck removes the pickup from the river.

This story will be updated.