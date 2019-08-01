Authorities on Tuesday found a missing woman's pickup truck submerged in the Willamette River east of Corvallis.

Suzanne Durheim, 65, of Brownsville, did not show up for work at Samaritan Health Plans in Corvallis, KEZI reported. Durheim’s son, Alex, wrote on Facebook that his mother left for work between 5 and 6 a.m., but she never arrived and never called her boss.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities found the Ford F-150 that Durheim was driving in the Willamette River along Highway 20.

Benton County sheriff's deputies briefly shut down the highway while divers inspected the truck. The divers reported extremely murky conditions in the water and could not immediately confirm whether anyone was inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said crews will attempt to remove the pickup from the river on Wednesday.