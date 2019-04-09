SANDY, Oregon — The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Brittney Taussig, 37, who has not been seen since Sept. 1 and is in need of her medication.

Taussig was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sept. 1 leaving her parents home in Sandy. She told her parents she was walking to her home in Washington. She has been diagnosed with various forms of mental illness and does not have access to her medication.

Police said Taussig was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black leggings, black flip flops and she was carrying a Hawaiian print tote bag. She is 5'3" with very short brown hair.

If located please call the Sandy Police Department at 503-655-8211 or contact Sgt. Bickle at rbickle@ci.sandy.or.us.