Deputies seek help finding missing woman in Aloha area

24-year-old Sandra Mai has developmental delays and might have trouble getting home, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

ALOHA, Ore. — Washington County sheriff's deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman in the Aloha area.

Deputies said 24-year-old Sandra Mai, who has developmental delays, was last seen at her home near Southwest Johnson Street and Southwest 192 Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said search and rescue crews, including a K9 unit, are looking for her, due to her disability and the cold temperatures.

WCSO said search and rescue teams are focusing their search in the north Aloha area.

Anyone who has seen her should call 503-629-0111.

This is a developing story and will be updated.