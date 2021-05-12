Missing Washington man found alive after spending days in Yamhill County wilderness

Sang Kwon Sa, 73, disappeared on Sunday afternoon while collecting plants with his family.

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A missing Washington man was found alive Tuesday after spending three days in the remote Yamhill County wilderness north of Grand Ronde.

Sang Kwon Sa, 73, disappeared on Sunday afternoon while collecting plants with his family off Wind River Road, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue teams from multiple agencies had been looking for Sa since he disappeared. Searchers used a private helicopter, aerial drones, ATVs and search dogs, deputies said. Around 100 volunteers joined the rescue effort.

On Tuesday afternoon, a helicopter crew spotted Sa lying down in a field about two-and-a-half miles away from his last known location. They loaded him into the helicopter and flew him to a hospital in McMinnville.