OREGON CITY, Ore. — UPDATE: Kyle has been found safe.

Original story below.

Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen in Oregon City.

Kyle Buell, 19, is developmentally delayed and considered at risk, according to Oregon City police.

Buell walked away from his caregiver near Safeway at 13434 Colton Place around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Buell is 5-foot-10 with a thin build. He has short, blonde hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a lightweight dark-green jacket with a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone who has seen Buell or knows where he is should call Oregon City police at 503-655-8218.