A Medford man who disappeared after he went snowboarding Sunday in southern Oregon was found alive Tuesday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Eli Kepsel was receiving medical attention for hypothermia, but he was able to talk with rescuers.

Kepsel went to Mt. Ashland Ski Area Sunday morning. The sheriff's office says a family member reported him missing Monday morning.

Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol members found his vehicle parked at the ski area.