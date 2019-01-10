PORTLAND, Ore. — A Franklin High School counselor and avid sailor from Clackamas is missing along the Oregon Coast.

Hoang Tran set off for an afternoon solo sail in his 26-foot boat Saturday afternoon, according to his daughter. He left from the harbor at Newport.

He did not return Saturday night as expected.

"He loves the outdoors. You know, Oregonian!” said his daughter Andrea.

"So he's always outside. Always wants to get outside camping," she said. "It's just want he loves to do, you know? You can’t stop him. It's why he went!"

Saturday, the weather in Newport was sunny with a steady wind.

But the Oregon Coast can be fickle. The wind blew harder later in the day. Then there were scattered thunderstorms overnight and into the morning.

When Tran failed to return, his family called the United States Coast Guard for help.

Sunday afternoon, 11 miles north of Newport near Whale Cove, someone on the shore spotted debris in the water.

The Coast Guard, already out looking for Tran, picked it up and confirmed the debris belonged to his sailboat.

It included a life jacket, a strobe light and part of a portable toilet.

But Tran and his boat are still missing.

Hoang Tran (left) and his 26-foot boat.

Family photos

At Franklin High School, where Tran has been a counselor the last 16 years, students were told the troubling news and administrators asked us not to talk with them.

In the meantime, his family knows the odds of him being found alive are fading but they're praying it ends well.

“Mother nature doesn’t care who's out there, whatever happens it’s just out of our control,” said Andrea Tran.

The Coast Guard suspended its search around midnight Sunday. The family is asking the public to help check the shoreline between Whale Cove and Newport.

They hope there will be some sign of Hoang Tran.

