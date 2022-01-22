Portland woman who suffers from dementia missing since Friday morning

Police said Charlene Otis, 79, may have boarded a TriMet bus near Southeast 162nd and Mill despite not being familiar with the public transit system.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A search-and-rescue team is looking for a 79-year-old Portland woman who's been missing out of the Hazelwood neighborhood since Friday morning.

Portland police said Charlene Otis suffers from dementia and may not be able to find her way home.

According to a news release, Otis left her home in Southeast Portland on Friday morning. A Columbia County search-and-rescue team responded to the area with two search dogs that were able to track her scent to the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Mill Street.

The dogs lost the trail abruptly at a TriMet bus stop, leading investigators to believe Otis may have boarded a bus despite not being familiar with the public transit system, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is working with TriMet to get information on her whereabouts.

Otis is described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound African American woman. She is believed to be wearing a black fur hat, black coat and either black Nike shoes or burgundy clogs. She does not have her glasses, as pictured in the photo. Police said she walks slowly and does not use any walking aids.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. If you have useful information about this case, email PPB's Missing Persons Unit missing@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-19108.