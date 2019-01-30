MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — A pilot who has been missing since last week when he flew a plane from a Clark County airport is believed dead after his plane was found crashed on Mount Hood, authorities said on Tuesday.

George Regis, 63, of Battle Ground, took off out of Grove Field Airport on Jan. 25 in a four-person, single engine plane. Authorities believe he was the only person in the plane, which the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said was headed for Arizona.

George Regis was last seen taking off from Grove Field on Jan. 26.

Clark County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday afternoon, Civil Air Patrol located a signal from a plane’s emergency locator in the area of Eliot Glacier, on the northeast side of Mount Hood.

Apparent plane wreckage spotted on Mount Hood on Jan. 29, 2019

KGW

The CAP pilot confirmed the tail number of the plane was the same as the plane Regis flew. An Oregon Air National Guard helicopter crew confirmed there was a body as well, believed to be Regis, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.

A recovery operation will take place on Wednesday morning.