Vancouver police looking for missing mother, son

The woman left her house on foot with her 11-month-old son, but left behind her phone, purse and other necessities, police said.
Credit: Vancouver Police

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are searching for a missing woman and her 11-month-old son. 

Felicia Florendo left her home Saturday, Nov. 20 on foot with her son Koa. She left behind her purse, phone and necessities, police said. 

Felicia is Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that's currently dyed green. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, and the child was wearing a white or gray top and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

