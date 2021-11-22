Vancouver police looking for missing mother, son

Felicia Florendo left her home Saturday, Nov. 20 on foot with her son Koa. She left behind her purse, phone and necessities, police said.

Felicia is Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that's currently dyed green. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, and the child was wearing a white or gray top and gray pants.