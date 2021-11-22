Vancouver police looking for missing mother, son

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are searching for a missing woman and her 11-month-old son.
Felicia Florendo left her home Saturday, Nov. 20 on foot with her son Koa. She left behind her purse, phone and necessities, police said.
Felicia is Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that's currently dyed green. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, and the child was wearing a white or gray top and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.