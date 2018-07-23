SUBLIMITY, Ore — UPDATE: Gibson was found alive and well. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Original story below.

SUBLIMITY, Ore, -- Deputies are searching for a man who didn't return from an evening walk Sunday.

Gerald Gibson, 84, was last seen near the Arco station on Casacde Highway at 8 p.m. according to a statement by Marion County Sheriff's office.

Gibson is described as 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt with blue jeans, tan sweater and green hat.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Gibson or have more information to call the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032 or call 911.

