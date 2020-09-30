Missing Lake Oswego foster children believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) is asking for the public’s help locating three missing foster children from the Lake Oswego area.
A press release from the DHS says the children are believed to be in danger.
Kysa Sanders, 12; Admir Mrsic, 13; and Stella Hines, 14, are all likely in the Portland metro area, DHS said. They may have been seen near the Clackamas Town Center mall, downtown Portland and the Pearl District.
The children may still be together, but it’s possible the girls split off from Admir.
DHS asks anyone who sees the children or has information about them to call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).
Descriptions of the three children are below:
Name: Kysa Sanders
Date of birth: Dec. 12, 2007
Height: 5’9
Weight: 145
Eye color: Blue
Hair: Dark/strawberry Blonde/ light brown worn straight and long
Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757
Name: Admir Mrsic
Date of birth: May 27, 2007
Height: 5’5
Weight: 130
Hair: Black worn short
Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757
Name: Stella Hines
Date of birth: July 17, 2006
Height: 5’5
Weight: 155
Eye color: Hazel
Hair color: Black worn shoulder length hair with bangs
Other identifying information: Stella wears braces and she has a nose piercing. Stella is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.