Missing Lake Oswego foster children believed to be in danger

The three children are likely in the Portland metro area, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) is asking for the public’s help locating three missing foster children from the Lake Oswego area.

A press release from the DHS says the children are believed to be in danger.

Kysa Sanders, 12; Admir Mrsic, 13; and Stella Hines, 14, are all likely in the Portland metro area, DHS said. They may have been seen near the Clackamas Town Center mall, downtown Portland and the Pearl District.

The children may still be together, but it’s possible the girls split off from Admir.

DHS asks anyone who sees the children or has information about them to call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Descriptions of the three children are below:

Name: Kysa Sanders

Date of birth: Dec. 12, 2007

Height: 5’9

Weight: 145

Eye color: Blue

Hair: Dark/strawberry Blonde/ light brown worn straight and long

Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757

Name: Admir Mrsic

Date of birth: May 27, 2007

Height: 5’5

Weight: 130

Hair: Black worn short

Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757