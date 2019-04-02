PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing Silverton hiker last seen Sunday afternoon in the Warren Lake area of the Starvation Creek Trail was able to call 911 Monday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff.

Search crews are on their way to her location.

Leslie Drapiza started at the trailhead at Interstate 84 and was last seen about 1 p.m. by another hiker around Warren Lake.

Leslie Drapiza in a photo from Facebook.

Facebook

She was able to text a family member about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to say she had an injured ankle. She provided landmarks for her location.

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center received a text from Drapiza informing them that she's on Trail 413. Attempts to call back or ping her phone were not successful.

The area around Warren Lake has about 18 inches of snow, the sheriff's office said.

