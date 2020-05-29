Update: Missing foster teen found safe

The Oregon Department of Human Services asked the public to help locate Mataya Gearhart.

PORTLAND, Ore. — May 30 UPDATE -- Mataya Gearhart was found safe late Friday night, DHS said. No other details were immediately released.

Original story below.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old foster child who may be in danger.

Mataya Gearhart went missing from Portland on Monday, May 26. She may be held against her will.

DHS asks anyone who sees her to call 911 or local law enforcement. She is believed to be in Seaside, Oregon with a man named Tony Stewart.

There is a possibility that she may also be in southern Oregon or northern California.