BREITENBUSH, Ore. — A father and son who didn't return from a fishing trip in the Breitenbush Hot Springs area on Sunday were found alive Monday evening, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Rescuers using a search helicopter spotted smoke from a small fire in a remote area, and located Corbin "Stacy" Cox, and his son, Josh Cox, deputies said. Medics planned to take the men to a hospital for an evaluation Monday night.

Deputies said the men were in good condition under the circumstances.

Police say both men have medical needs that require attention and according to their family members, neither are able to walk very far.

The two were reported missing on Sunday night after they didn't return from their fishing trip by 4 p.m. as planned. Deputies found the Cox's vehicle at Leone Lake, a small body of water near Breitenbush Hot Springs.

Family said the two men were planning to fish from the shore, but deputies did not find any fishing gear in the area.

