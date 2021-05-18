Oregon DHS seeks help finding missing, endangered 15-year-old

Payton Brazell Smith went missing from Portland on March 22.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from foster care who has not been seen since March 22.

Payton Brazell Smith is believed to be in danger, ODHS said.

Payton is suspected to be with three adults: David Jacobsen, 38; Tausha Hague, 32; and Tyler Chase, 22. She may be at hotel or motel near NE 97th Avenue and NE 102nd Avenue in Portland near the city’s border with Gresham, ODHS said.

She is also known to frequent Goodwill stores in Portland and The Dalles.