HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro police are searching for a missing elderly woman who suffers from memory loss.

Elaine Mahoney, 75, was reported missing by her husband Sunday afternoon. Her son-in-law told KGW she went to mass in the morning and never returned.

Police describe her as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 117 pounds with grey hair. They said she was likely wearing a black top with corduroy pants when she disappeared.

Officers said Mahoney was last seen driving a 2010 white Subaru Impreza with the Oregon license plate 383ERU. They said she often goes to the Multnomah County Athletic Club and does not have a cell phone with her.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or who has seen her vehicle is asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-681-6190 or the Washington County Dispatch Center at 503-629-0111.

