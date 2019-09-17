VANCOUVER, Wash — A woman whose cat went missing more than two years ago believes it has finally been found more than 100 miles away from its home near Tacoma, Washington.

Now, the Vancouver family who found him is trying to get the cat, named Ari, back home.

Jessica Baldasare and her wife Christina have a full house with their five-year-old daughter Paisley and two cats of their own. But things have been a bit crowded since a furry little drifter came wandering into their lives earlier this month.

When she found the rather boisterous feline she turned to social media. She posted photos to try and find his owner. That's when she got in touch with a woman running the "Help Bring Ari Home" Facebook page.

“I was like, ‘Okay, maybe this is it.’ And then I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, all the way up north in Spanaway, maybe not,” Baldasare said.

Ari went missing two years ago in Spanaway, Washington. That’s nearly 150 miles away from Vancouver, where Baldasare found him.

“I was like, what? Spanaway? That's a long jaunt,” she said.

Yes, Baldasare too had her doubts. That is until she connected with Ari’s owner online and over the phone.

“Well, then we got to chit-chatting and sending lots of videos and pictures, and her talking to him on the phone, and it just so happened to be, it was Ari,” she said.

The similarities were more than just markings. From the way he eats and cuddles to his meow and other mannerisms.

What finally convinced Baldasare is when the cat answered to the name Ari.

“A lot of them have the same markings, a lot of them have green eyes, they look the same, but Ari is definitely a different kind of cat,” Baldasare said.

Ari was not microchipped. So, they cannot definitively say this is the same cat. There have also been near-sightings of Ari before.

They say they know there will be doubters, but both the owner and Baldasare are convinced it is him.

The owner did not want to be interviewed but told KGW she hopes this story will encourage others to never give up. She and Ari hope to be reunited within the next week.

