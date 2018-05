GRESHAM, Ore. — Missing 10-year-old boy Joshua Frison was last seen going to a friend's house in Gresham near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Main Street on Saturday night.

Joshua is about 4-foot-8 and 85 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black-and-red striped shirt and gray pants. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Joshua is, please call 911.

