MILWAUKIE, Ore — An unofficial motto of the United States Marine Corps is "Leave no man behind." That is what a Milwaukie police officer did after he encountered a fellow Marine on a call. The veteran he met was in crisis, but was not able to access needed services.

Veteran advocates said they often see veterans fall into this gap where they qualify for services through Veteran Affairs, but they cannot get help right away. That is the reason Milwaukie Police and the Milwaukie Post 180 American Legion partnered to create an emergency fund to help veterans when they need it most.

“A lot of us lose touch with our surroundings and he would be the first one to point them out to you,” explained Milwaukie Police Officer Brad Walther. “He'd slow you down and make you see things you take for granted.”

Officer Walther is talking about 29-year-old Sam Diffie who was a corporal in the Marine Corps and served two combat tours in Afghanistan. However, when Diffie returned home, he needed medical help and was struggling with housing.

Cpl. Sam Diffie

Family photo

In 2017, Diffie had multiple run-ins with police and fire. Officer Walther was on one of those calls.

“Every response he had was ‘yes sir, no sir,’” Walther explained. “There's only two types of people, typically, that respond that way. They're either in the service or they're from the Midwest.”

A Marine himself, Walther could tell right away Diffie was also a veteran.

“I asked him, what branch, and he told me Marine Corps, so we kind of had an instant bond there I think,” Walther said. “You know, Marines are famous and known for, we don't leave any of our brothers behind, so I had to help him.”

However, there was only so much Walther could do for Diffie as an officer. He would continually check on him and then on his own time, would drive Diffie to the VA in Vancouver. He said Diffie qualified for services, but it is a slow process and he could not get the help he needed right away.

“That's what we kept coming back to, is we were stuck in this gap, a need for service, a need for help, and there was nothing to address that,” Walther said.

It is a problem the Milwaukie American Legion deals with as well. Their program helps about 150 veterans every year:

“Extremely frustrating, in fact, one of the goals of the American Legion, which was established in 1919 was to support the veterans that are coming home and don't get the necessary support that they deserve for their service,” explained Michael Wilson, the Commander of Milwaukie Post 180 American Legion.

In January of 2018, Diffie passed away. His story, though, is not unique. That is why Walther helped start the Corporal Diffie Veterans Fund. Now, when there is a veteran in crisis, the Milwaukie Police Department and American Legion can work together to get them immediate help. Donations will go directly to veterans for things like a hotel for the night, a meal, or a ride to a doctor, to name a few.

Walther thinks Diffie would be happy to know his legacy will now help others.

“We want to make a difference here in Milwaukie for our veterans,” Walther explained.

Donations to the fund can be hand delivered or mailed to the American Legion Post 180, Attn: Finance Officer, 2146 SE Monroe St., Milwaukie, OR 97222

Make checks payable to American Legion Post 180. In the memo section of the check please write, “CPL. Diffie Veterans Fund.”

Donations are tax deductible.

