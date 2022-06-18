Suspect killed in Milwaukie confrontation with police, sheriff's office says

The incident reportedly started as a traffic stop that became a pursuit involving Oregon State Police and Clackamas County deputies.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The suspect in a vehicle pursuit is dead after a confrontation with Oregon State Police troopers and Clackamas County deputies ended in gunfire near Milwaukie in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to sheriff's office officials.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Saturday, saying that the situation started as an attempted traffic stop around 1 a.m. that became a police pursuit. That ended at Southeast Railroad Avenue and Southeast Wood, near Milwaukie's business-industrial area.

Both Clackamas County deputies and troopers from OSP were involved in a shooting that ended with the suspect dead, the sheriff's office said.

Though the sheriff's office said that this was a shooting, it wasn't immediately clear who fired or how the shooting transpired. More information will come from the Clackamas County District Attorney's office next week, the sheriff's office said, after an autopsy on the suspect and more investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

News Release: On Saturday, June 18, 2022 shortly before 1:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and Clackamas County Sheriff Office Deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect. pic.twitter.com/adaB1nbyE7 — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 18, 2022

The immediate area of the shooting was shut down for several hours for the investigation, which is being led by the Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes Team and the D.A.'s office.