Milwaukie coach dies after football game at Parkrose

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this communication. Last night, Coach Aum's (Roland Aumueller), one of our long-standing football and track coaches, passed away after the football game," read a letter from Milwaukie High School's principal Kim Kellogg and athletic director Tom Moore. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Aum's family. He will be deeply missed both on and off the field."

"When an unthinkable tragedy like this occurs, it is essential that we come together as a community to support our staff and students who may be experiencing a range of emotions and reactions," the letter continued. "Our priority is always to provide a safe and nurturing environment where students can process their feelings and receive the support they need during these challenging times. We are working through a plan on our next steps, but please know that we will have support for our students and staff on Monday."