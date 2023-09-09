Milwaukie coach dies after football game at Parkrose

PORTLAND, Ore. — Milwaukie High School & Academy of the Arts coach Roland Aumueller died after Friday's game against Parkrose High School.
"It is with a heavy heart that I write this communication. Last night, Coach Aum's (Roland Aumueller), one of our long-standing football and track coaches, passed away after the football game," read a letter from Milwaukie High School's principal Kim Kellogg and athletic director Tom Moore. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Aum's family. He will be deeply missed both on and off the field."
Both Kellogg and More said it's believed that Aumueller suffered cardiac arrest.
"When an unthinkable tragedy like this occurs, it is essential that we come together as a community to support our staff and students who may be experiencing a range of emotions and reactions," the letter continued. "Our priority is always to provide a safe and nurturing environment where students can process their feelings and receive the support they need during these challenging times. We are working through a plan on our next steps, but please know that we will have support for our students and staff on Monday."
Milwaukie High School plans to have resources for students. They shared a list of resources for both staff and students that are available over the weekend:
- Dougy Center online resources
- Clackamas County Urgent Mental Health Walk-in Clinic (Walk-in Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Call (503) 655-8585 - Clackamas County Mental Health 24 Hour Crisis Line
- Crisis Text Line: Text CONECT to 741741
- Call '988' - Suicide and Crisis Lifeline