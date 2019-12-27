PORTLAND, Ore. — Mill Ends Park, the smallest park in the world, lost its star resident, a lone tree, to a vandal.

The teeny tiny park has had the distinguished title of smallest park in the world since 1948.

According to the Portland Parks Department, the tree will cost between $3 - $5. Luckily, the leprechaun family who lives at the park is visiting family in Ireland for the holidays but they have been notified of the loss.

Someone has offered to donate a new tree to the park.

But rest assured for Portlanders and the leprechaun family alike, the park will be restored to its former glory.

Mill Ends Park.

Portland Parks & Recreation