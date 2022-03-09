Michelle's Love, a local non-profit, helps mother of four diagnosed with cancer move, pay rent

This summer Veronica Sandoval Arriaga got an unexpected and traumatizing diagnosis. She had breast cancer and would need to undergo surgery to remove it.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — This summer Veronica Sandoval Arriaga got an unexpected and traumatizing diagnosis. She had breast cancer, and would need to undergo surgery to remove it.

This, she said, on top of a tough couple of years for her family.

"To be very honest with you, I have not had a chance to really process everything my life has in the last three years. It's been a super difficult road for me and my children," she said, "I don't mean to cry, but... it's it's been super hard on us."

Soon after that shocking news, her landlord informed her that the rent was going up. Sandoval Arriaga said it was more than she could afford — since she will soon undergo cancer treatment and be out of work.

That's when Michelle's Love stepped in.

"We provide meals, house cleanings and pay bills for single parents undergoing treatment for cancer," said founder Andy McCandless.

To date the group has helped 167 families. Just this year they've provided more than $53,000 in rent and mortgage payments.

McCandless explained that if Sandoval Arriaga found a new place they would secure her deposit and pay her rent — and even offered to help her move.

On Saturday a group of more than a dozen volunteers helped pack boxes and furniture into the back of a rented truck, moving Sandoval Arriaga and her children from Beaverton to a new place in Tigard.

"We'll have her moved in in less than two hours from start to finish from our new place, and we'll have her rent paid, and she'll have dinner on the table tonight," said McCandless.

Sandoval Arriaga told KGW she's extremely grateful.