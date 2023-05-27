Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen breaking her own records

Mia Brahe Pedersen, 17, a junior at Lake Oswego High School owns the state's fastest times at 100 and 200 meters.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — They say records are made to be broken, and Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe Pedersen is the one doing it. As the fastest girl in state high school history, she owns Oregon's fastest times at 100 and 200 meters.

"Honestly it's just showing me like I'm on track to be as great if not better than I ever imagined," Brahe Pedersen said. "I've checked off some things on my bucket list that I thought would be way further down the road and I'm doing them now so might as well start raising the bar."

The 17-year-old is a junior at Lake Oswego High School. She's already mentioned among the legends of the sport, breaking their high school times.

"She's better than the top American collegiate in the 100," said her coach John Parks. "Taking down Marion Jones 100 record, Allyson Felix record indoors, Sonya Richards Ross."

Brahe Pedersen's time of 11.08 in the 100-meter dash at the Secure Storage Summit Invitational in Bend, was the nation's best for high school girls this season. Making it the third fastest high school time ever. She was able to accomplish this all while competing against the boys.

"I'll take whatever competition I can get. I don't care if they're boys or girls or whatever. I really don't care. If I can get to my goals while racing you, I will do it and I'm appreciative that you want to be in a race against me," Brahe Pedersen said.

She made national headlines after that dash in Bend, winning the mixed-gender race. The Wall Street Journal called her "the high school sprint phenom who beat her prom date."

"It's something special, my coach said, 'Hey it seems like you're kind of making it.' Ethan, my prom date has been a great sport about everything and I'm super appreciative for him," said Brahe Pedersen.

She isn't running and breaking records alone. There's a gecko on her forearm in memory of her friend Thomas Graham, who passed away nine years ago. Their families remain close.

"When I'm on the line and I'm stressing out, I know he's with me and I can feel his presence," she said. "Wherever I go your son is coming with me and I'm going to do great things with your son with me."

Coach Parks has experience working with runners at the highest level. As soon as he saw Brahe Pedersen, he knew she has what it takes to be an Olympian.

"She's so driven and as tough as a competitor as I've ever seen. She works harder and more dedicated. She's the coaches dream," Parks said.