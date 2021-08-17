Home dubbed 'meth mansion' torn down in Clark County after years of trouble

A home that's been long known as a drug house is being leveled in the Orchards area just outside Vancouver, Wash.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A problem home known to neighbors as the "meth mansion" has been torn down in the Orchards area near Northeast 112th and Rosewood, just outside Vancouver.

“It's about darn time. It's been an eyesore and a drug house," said neighbor Bethany Spiekerman. "I've seen people get corrupted by this house, and I'm really happy to see it go really. Unhappy how long it took."

One notable event was a drug raid in November 2016, when a SWAT team moved in over reports that methamphetamine was being made and used on the property. Authorities found the drugs and nine guns, some of which were stolen. The owner and another man were arrested.

The home has turned a lot of heads on a daily basis because of numerous unpermitted additions to the property. People came and went, and the debris built up.

The address became a nightmare for code enforcement and public safety, right across the street from Covington Middle School.

Abdul Quddus and his family have lived next door for years. He said he's kept friendly with the owner, who he described as well-meaning. Despite that, Quddus said he felt good about the demolition of the home and associated buildings.

“Obviously this thing has been next door for some time and it’s finally going away, so it’s about time,” said Quddus.

Matthew Sullivan stopped to tell us his feelings about the place. Sullivan lives in the area and passes the property every day on his way to work.

“I don't know what they were doing for some long letting it operate with impunity for over a decade. Five years ago my uncle unfortunately became addicted to drugs and died in that house, and nothing came of it," he said. "It was a known drug house then, it was a known drug house before that.”

There have been other rough times on the property as well, like in May 2017 when a large barn burned during the night. Two people escaped the fire and ran away.

Neighbors said the home has been mostly vacant in the past two years, after a fence went up in an attempt to keep people out. It is unclear what will become of the property next.

Quddus hopes whatever is built on the property next brings a positive new chapter.