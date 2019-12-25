PORTLAND, Ore. — The bridges of downtown Portland add a lot of character to the city. They have obvious differences, evident strength, and you 've probably crossed them many times without thinking.

But on Christmas Eve, what showed up on the Hawthorne Bridge had a lot of thought behind it.

"I care about you. Never let a stumble in the road be the end of your journey," said Emily Flener, reading notes as she walked across the bridge Tuesday morning.

"I think it's really beneficial, especially for individuals at that last link," she said.

About 100 messages, mostly handwritten, all simple notes of encouragement. They're meant for those maybe dealing with more loneliness than cheer during the holiday season.

"How about saying 'hi' to a stranger? 'Hey, really glad you're on the planet,'" said David Westbrook, COO of Lines for Life. The organization emphasizes the human connection and everything that flows from it, things like suicide prevention.

"Look, somebody out there cares enough about humans to spend their Christmas Eve day placing these notes and saying 'I care about you. You’re another human and I may have never met you, but I care about you,'" said Westbrook.

So, if you're having a rough time this holiday season, remember a few things: your life is worth celebrating and you're stronger than you think. That bridge with no end in sight? It'll eventually get you to the other side.

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide, there are people available to talk 24/7. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

